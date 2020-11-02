What’s at stake today for the US and other nations of the world

At the beginning of the year, if anyone had ventured to predict the next ten months, s/he would have been dismissed as a conspiracy theorist. An incumbent US president looked well set to be re-elected. The unemployment rate was at an unprecedented low. The stock market was doing well. A virus originated in Wuhan, which has a virology lab (just saying). China shut the city down, but not before letting its residents fan out to the rest of the world.

As the election drew closer, social media companies began to decide what the American public would read or not read. To paraphrase Matt Taibbi, the US is on the verge of becoming a tinpot authoritarian state, and not because of Trump. Four years ago, on 8 November 2016, I wrote in these pages that the checks and balances of a democracy would be an effective check on Trump. It turned out to be correct. Too correct, in fact. The risk is far bigger now; 2020 was not foresighted, nor is it 20-20 in hindsight. How America moves forward from today will shape the rest of the decade for the world.

The covid lesson for the Republican Party is that the government matters. As Janan Ganesh has argued brilliantly in a recent article, Republicans have to accept that for a substantial number of Americans, the market does not have answers. The tail risk of a pandemic has shown that the private sector needs a competent state to nurse it back to health. Truth be told, the role of the government has always expanded in the US after the Second World War, especially under Republican presidents.

It’s a consensus view that a Democratic administration would be pro-workers. However, the coalition that has lined up behind Biden might thwart such a possibility. The biggest contributions to the Biden campaign’s finances have come from Wall Street and Silicon Valley elites. They back Biden because they wager that he will put back on track the globalization gravy train that runs through China. It is not for nothing that Wall Street created a China-US Financial Round Table two years ago, and that it met in a teleconference just last week.

Reversing the tide on globalization that boosted China’s economy and US corporate profits alone was necessary but not sufficient. Trump had to drain the swamp and did not. He offered a tax cut for an economy in its eighth year of expansion. He held up the S&P 500 stock market bubble as a marker of a booming America and he coerced the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates and keep the dollar weak. These policies had brought the US to an economic brink in 2008 and a political one in 2016. They helped top up the swamp. Now, the swamp on either side of the coast has lined up against him.

Four states—California, Washington, Massachusetts and New York—have made the biggest campaign contributions to Biden. The median household income in the US was $68,703 in 2019. In Zip codes above that level, Biden outraised Trump by $389.1 million. Below that level, Trump was actually ahead by $53.4 million. Paradoxically, there is a message of hope in that for Trump because it makes it easier for the electorate to figure who would be allowed to bat for them really and not just rhetorically.

The president had the right instincts when he campaigned in 2015-16. Candidate Trump envisioned the Republican Party as a party of workers, “a party of people who had not had a real wage increase in eighteen years" (‘A Trumpist workers’ party manifesto’, The Atlantic, 26 May 2016). As Janan Ganesh put it, had Trump governed as paternalistically as he promised, he might still be on course for re-election, notwithstanding the pandemic.

Trump’s strong point is his belief in the idea of America. Throughout the summer, American ideals came under attack from several quarters, including those not hitherto regarded as fringe. In response, the Democratic Party either equivocated or acquiesced. They would have done well to read the September Doncaster speech of Sir Keir Starmer, the new leader of the Labour party in Britain. He steadfastly batted for workers’ interests while declaring pride in his country. Even when he criticized the British Prime Minister, he underlined that he was busy prosecuting terrorists and protecting victims, and not the other way around. Indeed, a conservative could own that speech.

Given the groups that have lined up behind Biden and their priorities, Trump, if elected, appears to have a better chance of applying the political healing touch of an Abraham Lincoln and the economic healing touch of a Franklin Roosevelt that the United States urgently needs. Reflecting on these, if more Americans decide to reappoint Donald Trump, he will get one more chance to redeem his promise to the workers of America. If he failed, or if he fails to get re-elected, the 2024 election would make this year’s poll appear like a non-contest, with the prospect of a socialist America looming large in its wake.

It is not just American capitalism that needs saving from American capitalists, but the American republic too.

These are the author’s personal views.

V. Anantha Nageswaran is a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister

