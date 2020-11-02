What’s at stake today for the US and other nations of the world

Reversing the tide on globalization that boosted China’s economy and US corporate profits alone was necessary but not sufficient. Trump had to drain the swamp and did not. He offered a tax cut for an economy in its eighth year of expansion. He held up the S&P 500 stock market bubble as a marker of a booming America and he coerced the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates and keep the dollar weak. These policies had brought the US to an economic brink in 2008 and a political one in 2016. They helped top up the swamp. Now, the swamp on either side of the coast has lined up against him.