What severe disruptions taught us about supply chain resilience

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has shone a light on global supply chains in the latest edition of its World Economic Outlook, released in April. Economists at the multilateral lender have cited three interesting examples from the global automobile industry. General Motors has announced that it would bring its use of unique semiconductor chips down to just three types of microcontrollers, which can easily be substituted for each other. Tesla rewrote the software used by its cars so that they could run on semiconductors that were available at the time, rather than stopping its assembly lines. The first is an exercise in standardization of inputs, while the second is an example of building more flexibility into the production system.

