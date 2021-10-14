What social media’s big tobacco moment means for the internet

Now if all this is familiar, it is probably because you have been reading about Frances Haugen, a former product manager at Facebook, who has claimed that the company failed to act on internal research showing that Instagram was damaging teenagers’ mental health, and that it chooses “profits over safety". Facebook tweaked its News Feed, a product that almost two billion people see every day, to make it more attractive to advertisers, but also amplify ‘divisive content’. Inflammatory content directly contributed to repression in Myanmar, killings in Sri Lanka and India, and likely aided the 6 January insurrection at the US Capitol. Predictably, Facebook came out swinging. Mark Zuckerberg said Haugen’s testimony “was illogical and just not true". His denials have not impressed the US Congress, which is mulling legislation with some members echoing Johnson’s comment that this is the industry’s Big Tobacco moment. Unlike tobacco, however, social media can also be a force for good. It can make connections, unite people to help those in need, spark movements against repression and help businesses as well as communities. Would a backlash throw the baby out with the bathwater?