What startup entrepreneurs could learn from writers

A few years ago, I was invited by a publisher to be in conversation with the British-Pakistani writer, Mohsin Hamid, to discuss his new novel, How to Get Filthy Rich in Rising Asia. Once members of the audience started asking questions, I figured why they had come. They thought the book was a serious how-to-get-rich guide. But in a way, they were in the right place. There is much that aspiring entrepreneurs can learn from writers. Also, from filmmakers and other artists. People don’t realise that artists are entrepreneurs. I wish I could say what you need to learn from them is how to be. And maybe you can. But they offer a more valuable lesson in what not to be. They are a foreboding of what is going to happen to you and why you have to be a better person than a writer and others of that bent.