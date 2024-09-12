What the Blue Screen of Death that froze the world taught us
Summary
- We need throttled rollouts of new software, with resilience built into computer systems that are tested rigorously. This is very important in the AI era, although it also tells us that an end-of-the-world threat is likelier to arise from a little IT bug than any AI super intelligence.
An Atlantic article (bit.ly/3YcLNV7) by Samuel Arbesman reminded me of a joke he has there: “A software engineer walks into a bar. He orders a beer. Orders zero beers. Orders 99,999,999,999 beers. Orders a lizard. Orders -1 beers. Orders a ueicbksjdhd. The bar is still standing. A real customer walks in and asks where the bathroom is. The bar bursts into flames."