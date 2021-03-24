What the face mask taught us about solving problems

Many problems are invisible to human eyes, with the result that they are often not taken seriously. The invisibility of a problem could be on account of the microscopic nature of its cause, as with a pathogen, or the fact that it occurs in closeted spaces, as in the case of domestic violence. What this pandemic has taught us is that if an unseen problem like covid is addressed by visible interventions like mask-wearing, it is easier to establish its existence in popular perception. When such overt measures are adopted widely enough to become social norms, the larger society starts playing a larger role in solving the problem.

