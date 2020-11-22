What the flaneur leopard says about urban migration

A few years ago, I went to meet some leopards in Junnar, a sugarcane district about 200 km from Mumbai. At the time of my visit, in 2002, leopards had attacked 22 people, mostly children, and had consumed nearly 700 cattle in two-and-a-half years. Nobody counted the dogs that had gone missing. The people in the region wanted the government to kill the leopards. The forest officials did what they were supposed to do — they captured the cats and released them into the forest. But the leopards kept returning, with friends and lovers. They loved the place. The sugarcane farms provided a good cover, and as it was one of the most irrigated places in the state, there was abundant water. And, of course, there were cattle and dogs.