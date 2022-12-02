What the number of citations can be made to suggest by tweaking them

There is, though, a more serious measure that’s often used: How many times a paper you have authored has been cited in other papers by other scientists. You can probably tell that this “citation index" carries some weight. For if another scientist cites something you have researched and written up, it means that scientist found your work relevant and useful in his work. And if several scientists cite your paper, it means you produced something of some relatively wide relevance. If your paper continues to be cited long after it is published, maybe even after you’re dead and gone, that speaks of the lasting impact of your findings.

