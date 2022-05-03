What the performance of LIC reveals about India’s economy

In fact, actual penetration might be even lower, simply because what gets sold in the name of insurance are largely investment plans. LIC sells very little term insurance or the purest form of it, where a nominee is paid a sum assured in case of the policyholder’s death. From April 2021 to December 2021, the first nine months of last fiscal, new business premium coming in from term insurance stood at ₹1.5 billion or around 0.42% of overall new individual business premium coming in. In 2020-21, it was at 0.34%. Other forms of life-insurance policies are largely investments mixed with some cover (‘savings policies’ as they are called).