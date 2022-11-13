What the success of T20 teaches us about the old school

Test cricket is, of course, the most sacred form of cricket, but it is like most sacred things—there is a broad consensus on its sacred nature, but no one can say why, nor is there any deep emotion underpinning its sacredness. Most people who love cricket do not watch Test cricket anymore, even though they may track match updates. It is more event than sport. They do not even watch an entire one-day match as they used to before. In fact, if it were not for the 20-over version, cricket would have stagnated or even shrunk in a distracted world filled with addictive frivolities where even Hindi films struggle to lure fans into theatres.