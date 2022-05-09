What they don’t tell you about India’s official death toll

These objections don’t make sense. The CRS report suggests 0.8 million excess deaths in 2020 compared to the average of the two previous years. The WHO data also suggests a similar number of excess deaths for 2020. WHO’s final tally for the 2020-2021 period is much higher because the WHO estimates nearly 4 million excess deaths in 2021. The CRS report for 2021 has not been published yet and hence a direct comparison is impossible. But provisional CRS figures for several states accessed by journalists (and which the WHO used in its estimation) suggest that the summer of 2021 (when our second wave of covid peaked) saw much higher death registrations than in 2020.

