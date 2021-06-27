What to expect of Tamil Nadu’s new economic advisors

On the other hand, when good economic policy goes hand-in-hand with good economic advice, the direction of causality is not necessarily from adviser to politician but sometimes works in the reverse direction. Put simply, governments tend to appoint advisers who share a philosophical and ideological bent. So reform-minded governments tend to recruit reformist advisers. Would one then say their good economics is the result of good advice? Or, rather, does good advice provide the intellectual framework for the good economics that emerges as a political consensus? This is not an idle speculation, as it describes the success of the P.V. Narasimha Rao government in pushing forward with difficult macroeconomic and structural reforms following India’s 1991 crisis. Thus, as I wrote in these pages long back, the success of the original economic reforms of 1991 and beyond must be credited, at least as much if not more, to the political cover that Rao gave those reforms as to their technocratic execution by his finance minister Manmohan Singh. As is well known, I.G. Patel had been Rao’s original choice and Singh was chosen only after he declined. It is hard to imagine how the reforms would have been markedly different under Patel instead of Singh.

