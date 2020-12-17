What to expect when a film star shows up for dinner

I was fixing labneh in the kitchen when the first guests arrived at 9pm. An hour and a half later, the front door flung open. The artist Bharti Kher, who could double as an actress, burst in with a diatribe about the traffic from Gurgaon. Standing behind her was my friend Vikram, his gorgeous guest Ruth, and a +1: the Hollywood star Orlando Bloom. I was suddenly worrying about how I was going to seat nine people at a small round table for six. The most pressing problem was that I had missed seeing Bloom as Legolas in the Lord of the Rings trilogy and also in the popular Pirates of the Caribbean movies—and so, it turned out, had most of the party. I needn’t have worried, however.