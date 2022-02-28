What to make of Indian opinion polls and our pollsters

As with any other statistical estimate, exit- poll results are subject to uncertainty. So they may be wrong for any given election, especially if there is a very close contest. On average, they may still be quite useful. A few basic thumb rules may help navigate poll results. One, if all of the exit polls for a particular state project the same party as the winner and there is a large vote-share gap between the projected winner and the runner-up, you may want to take that prediction seriously. Two, if pollsters are divided, you may want to consider their past record and level of transparency to sift through their forecasts. Three, if most polls suggest that the vote-share difference between the two main parties is very low, all bets are off.