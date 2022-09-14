What unites India and the UK on trade isn’t all positive5 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 10:09 PM IST
Both seek to make gains from bilateral FTAs that can’t replace large regional groupings
At the end of August, in the final days of her campaign to be elected the UK Conservative Party’s choice of prime minister, Liz Truss cancelled a highly anticipated interview with the BBC. One theory was that she was ducking an explanation of how she might turn the British economy around, made harder still by her campaign pledge of tax relief even as the government must pay huge energy subsidies this winter.