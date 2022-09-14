What unites India and the UK on trade isn’t all positive

For the Conservative party faithful, objecting to any hint of additional taxation is as much an article of faith as repeatedly proclaiming one’s ‘independence’ from Europe. Long before Brexit took effect in February 2020, the UK had been steadily losing ground to its European peers in terms of both productivity increases and income growth. The Resolution Foundation, a think-tank, calculates that, when comparing households’ spending power, “the UK performed worse than most (European countries) from 2007 to 2018, with only households in Greece and Cyprus seeing less growth. Typical incomes rose by 34 percent in France and 27 percent in Germany… Compared to the UK, typical incomes are notably higher now in countries including Ireland (by 6 percent), France (10 percent) and Germany (19 percent)." In the UK, median household disposable income in real terms fell by 2% between 2007 and 2018, and is set to fall by 4% next year. Raising productivity and incomes is a complex, long-term goal. Brexit referendum voters, before they decided by a slim margin in 2016 to exit the EU, heard little about this. Since then, UK trade policies appear to be conceived in a parallel universe. Then PM Theresa May flying to New Delhi in November 2016 in the hope of signing a bilateral free trade agreement always seemed to me an act of desperation. Conservative party ministers extolling the virtues of “Global Britain" after Britain had exited the largest free trade union in the world has arguably been even more delusional than India opting out of trade groupings such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and its decision last week to seek clarifications before it commits to the trade pillar of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. This will work to India’s detriment and enhance the relative position of Indonesia and Vietnam, which are IPEF members, in the assessment of many multinational firms as they seek to diversify manufacturing and reduce their dependence on China.