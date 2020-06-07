Opinion | What we learn by looking at poverty as a pandemic

It is not exactly poetic to say that poverty is a pandemic. In fact, it is almost a dull journalistic fact. Poverty, after all, shares some important characteristics with a global disease. Especially extreme poverty. You may argue that its victims do not transmit it beyond their own family, but it is hard to dispute that poverty is transmitted. Not only transmitted, it is transmitted across national boundaries. It has asymptomatic carriers.

Before we get entrapped in finding the correct analogies to substantiate a metaphor, let us settle on the most disturbing aspect of the poverty pandemic. It is a feature revealed by the world’s response to the more proper pandemic, covid-19. The governments, moral institutions and public figures that have responded to covid, largely in a chaotic way, are the same people, systems and platforms that are entrusted with the task of fighting poverty. So what covid may have given us is an insight into why the world has failed to cure extreme poverty, our most persistent pandemic.

Extreme poverty is different from that more philosophical matter, relative poverty. Most of us are poor compared to a billionaire, yet, all things considered, we have a better quality of life than the monarchs of the distant past. But then, most ordinary subjects of those monarchs probably had a better quality of life than the millions of Indians and Africans in absolute poverty today.

We can explain the modern origins of extreme poverty without taking a moral high ground, without identifying villains, or claiming that we are morally superior to politicians and industrialists. Let us consider the most interesting aspects of our failed moral war against extreme poverty—good intentions, imitation of foreign solutions, people who are not poor making guesses about what poverty might be, a political grouse masquerading as an intellectual argument, and scholarly but wrong analyses. These same factors were at play in the world’s battle against covid.

Which of the two phenomena that emerged from China last year is worse: a) Covid, or b) The concept of a complete lockdown of a whole nation? We know by now that the answer will differ according to the political bias of the person considering the question. But despite that being so, there is no ambiguity about a few things anymore.

When China enforced a lockdown of a vast section of its territory, it appeared to know what it was doing. It had past experience in responding to a highly infectious disease, and had control over the crucial forces that are required to enforce the lockdown as well as hide bad news. Also, it appeared to not only have command of the switch that shut a vast swathe of its economy, but also of its restart button.

Several democracies, including India, imitated China to varying degrees, but without such efficacy. Instead, they had a free press and a public that is accustomed to vast freedoms. As a result, a feeling of chaos and oppression engulfed these places, worsening a situation that was already bad.

This is similar to how India has fought poverty. An idea comes from elsewhere, transmitted by a powerful group of scholars, journalists and businesses who have their own emotional and practical reasons to back an idea. Indians who have influence over policy are then quickly colonized.

The way modern intellectuals speak of an idea they love is by making it look as though there is only one way of doing the right thing. The singularity of correctness makes sense in morality. That there is only one way of doing something right gives clarity to the moral. But war against disease and poverty requires greater ambiguity. As some nations have demonstrated, there might be many right ways, and a society has to choose the path that is best suited to its culture. In its response to covid, I believe that the Indian government wished to do the right thing, but what use is the right thing if it is done badly?

Some nations, like Japan and Sweden, went against the full force of mainstream global intellectual opinion, which had a near theological reverence for a complete lockdown. Those nations instead listened to their own local experts, initially facing the ire and insults of academics and the media that had contempt for anyone who appeared to care too much for the economy. There was even a stigma of indecency attached to equating the second-order effects of an economic collapse to the second-order effects of a pandemic’s spread.

Poverty persists for similar reasons. There is something vicious about the battle for ideas. Politicians, even when they wish to do the right thing, are tripped by intellectual lobbies. As in the battle against covid, in its battle against poverty, India has imitated foreign solutions that do not work here, and treated its own cultural instincts as inferior to Western ideas.

I do believe that most influential politicians across the political spectrum really did care about saving lives. They cared for practical, professional reasons, for humane reasons and even for supernatural reasons because they did not want the curse of human deaths on them. But as we know from our history of failed poverty alleviation, good intentions are useless without a plan, wisdom and execution.

The war against covid and the longer, less urgent war against poverty are defined and influenced by one other common factor: Nobody has a clue what to do, the loudest voice wins, and the loudest voice is loud because it has a moral timbre while the more practical and effective way doesn’t.

Manu Joseph is a journalist, and a novelist, most recently of ‘Miss Laila, Armed And Dangerous’

