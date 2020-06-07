Opinion | What we learn by looking at poverty as a pandemic

The way modern intellectuals speak of an idea they love is by making it look as though there is only one way of doing the right thing. The singularity of correctness makes sense in morality. That there is only one way of doing something right gives clarity to the moral. But war against disease and poverty requires greater ambiguity. As some nations have demonstrated, there might be many right ways, and a society has to choose the path that is best suited to its culture. In its response to covid, I believe that the Indian government wished to do the right thing, but what use is the right thing if it is done badly?