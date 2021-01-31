What we must regulate when we regulate social media platforms

Liberal democracies are responding to this challenge in two distinct ways, both relying on using existing instruments to fix a problem that they were not designed for. One approach is to regulate various aspects of the information domain, primarily through surveillance, restrictions on free speech and protection of rights. Yet, empowering governments to increase surveillance and restrict free speech inevitably leads to politicization, partisanship and injustice. Moreover, if you disagree with Facebook’s rules, you can choose not to use it. But if you disagree with your government’s rules, you can’t opt out. The other approach is to invoke competition law and try to use anti-trust regulation to curb the market power of Big Tech platforms. Apart from the fact that barriers to entry on the internet are almost non-existent, targeting the market power of technology platforms fundamentally destroys value for everyone, including consumers. One big network is many times more valuable than the sum of four small networks each quarter its size. Breaking up Facebook Inc., for instance, might reduce the political power of the company and its owners, and perhaps temporarily slow down the spread of hate and bigotry. It is unclear if these benefits can justify the destruction of global public value that breaking up such a company entails.