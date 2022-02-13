What Wordle reveals about how we transmit messages

I have a theory to explain why many substantive books do not become popular, though this is not the only reason why they are doomed. Great books are meant for highly seasoned readers and these are people who do not speak about books long enough, simply enough or in an endearing overexcited way. A person who is accustomed to scholarly works of anthropology and who enjoys the works of, say, David Graeber, will speak very little about them compared to a person who has enjoyed Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari. Most fans of Sapiens have never read anthropology before; Jared Diamond’s Guns, Germs and Steel, perhaps. So, what they are enthralled by is not the book as much as facile anthropology. Uncorrupted by too much reading to spot the extent of speculative fiction in those pages, they find joy. And their excitement is infectious.