What’s holding back Indian brands from going global?
Archna Shukla 5 min read 10 Nov 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
As Indian entrepreneurs lag behind their global peers in R&D spending and innovation, we have yet to establish a truly global brand, unlike our Asian counterparts such as Japan, China and South Korea.
