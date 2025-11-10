What’s holding back Indian brands from going global?

The absence of Indian brands in the global fast-moving consumer goods or white goods categories is somewhat understandable. By the time Indian policy allowed the homegrown enterprises to build their arsenal to compete, the battle for supremacy in these categories was already over. Unilever, P&G, Nestle, L’Oreal, Reckitt and Johnson & Johnson, among others, were so well-entrenched in terms of their diverse product portfolio, extensive global supply chains and sales and marketing network, not to forget their hold over the consumer psyche, that homegrown companies couldn’t even hope to compete with them globally. On the contrary, brands from companies such as Coca-Cola and Pepsi were aspirational for Indians well before they entered the market, thus making their ride easier in the country.