The insufferable fuss over Rishi Sunak’s Indian roots5 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2022, 01:13 AM IST
Emotions can have logical underpinnings but taking pride in foreigners ‘of Indian origin’ has none
In the end, the waiter asks you about the meal and you say it was good. And he beams. I have never understood his glow. He behaves as though he cooked the meal. You may argue that his behaviour is a flicker of collective pride, a worker bee collecting an award for the hive. But that is nonsense, not because he probably hates his job, but because if you had instead told him the soup was disgusting, he would have said, “I’ll tell the chef." No one takes a blow for the team, but everyone is big on collective pride.