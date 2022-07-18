The insufferable fuss over Rishi Sunak’s Indian roots

Indians rejoice the triumph of their own, or those whom they imagine as their own, only in the West. We won’t get that ecstatic if a person “of Indian origin" rose in, say, Africa. True racists are those who feel inferior, not superior. Racism does not only in reside in insults and abuses, which are actually very banal, unremarkable and lacking in conviction. A more potent form of racism is in worship—like how resident Indians look up to the West. In return, the West does not spend much time thinking about India or Indians. So there is an unequal relationship between Westerners of Indian origin and their resident Indian admirers. Westerners of Indian origin do not appear to be as proud of India as India is of them, nor do they consider themselves Indians in the first place. But when it suits them, they do play the India card. For instance, every now and then, I would see a writer or academic “of Indian origin" make a decent living out of interpreting India, and even Asia, to the West. But if some Trump supporter asks him to “go back to your home country", he would say that marvellous thing, “I was born in Houston."

