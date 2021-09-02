When Mahasweta Devi died in July 2016, the West Bengal government gave her a state funeral. Multiplying the irony, the Kolkata Police accorded her full honours, including a gun salute, as if oblivious of her novel, Hajar Churashir Ma (‘The Mother of 1,084’), which was a scathing indictment of the state’s treatment of Naxalites. The Indian state—regardless of the party in power, the state is a monolith in dealing with dissent—probably wanted to ensure that the Padma Bhushan and Jnanapith winner would remain silent, now that she was gone.

But her words haunt the state. Last week, Draupadi, her story that runs just over 10 pages, was withdrawn from the syllabus of Delhi University (DU), ostensibly to protect young minds, because it showed the Indian Army in poor light, according to the university’s registrar, Vikas Gupta. “We don’t want our students to hate [the Army] based on fictional stories," he said, according to one report. This explanation fails on two counts: it reveals a poor understanding of the role of fiction, and shows poor appreciation of students’ intelligence and ability to make up their minds.

This is not the first instance of academic capitulation. In two recent cases, administrative decisions followed politically-inspired student protests. In 2008, members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the youth wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, vandalized DU’s history department, protesting the inclusion of poet A.K. Ramanujan’s essay on many versions of the Ramayana, which was prescribed for second-year honours students in arts. In 2011, DU’s academic council withdrew the essay. In 2010, Mumbai University dropped Rohinton Mistry’s novel, Such a Long Journey, after Aditya Thackeray, who was then a student at the university (and is now a cabinet minister in Maharashtra), campaigned against it because the novel was critical of his grandfather Bal Thackeray and the political party he had founded, the Shiv Sena.

DU’s decision to drop Draupadi (and the works of Tamil writers Bama and Sukirtharani alongside) is not even a response to any specific protest, but an active decision to ‘shield’ students from challenging ideas—which is the whole point of education.

Draupadi is no stranger to controversy. In 2016, the ABVP protested the staging of a play based on Mahasweta Devi’s story at the Central University of Haryana. Instead of ignoring the ABVP’s tantrums or speaking up for academic freedom, the administration apologized to a bunch of rabble-rousers. A veto by hecklers in India has a long history of narrowing public discourse.

What riles the establishment about Draupadi is that it exposes the reality that India’s marginalized have always known and which the elite and ruling classes tend to disregard—the casual sexual violence against the dispossessed and the oppressed. The interaction between the state and the individual is hopelessly patronizing and one-sided: the citizen is a subject and suspect, her rights ignored; rather, her rights are seen as privileges granted to her for which she must be grateful.

The story’s title is carefully chosen—for Draupadi was disrobed by the Kauravas in the Mahabharata and her husbands did nothing, having lost a game of dice which was set up for them to lose. As the Kauravas began pulling off Draupadi’s sari, the family elders did nothing either. She had to call Krishna to save her. In Kiran Nagarkar’s play, Bedtime Story, she even blames Krishna for arriving so late to protect her. The Mahabharata’s lesson is to side with the oppressed, not to comfort the oppressor so as not to hurt sensibilities. Ignoring injustice leads to annihilation.

The ‘fictional’ Dopdi (as she is called in her language), who reminds us of our present, is meant to provoke and outrage. Forget her, and we are lulled to remain in a mythical past. Recall Mathura—not the town in Uttar Pradesh, but the teenager in Gadchhiroli who was raped in custody by two policemen in 1972. The Supreme Court acquitted them, saying that Mathura was “used to sex" and may have “incited" the drunk cops. The shocking judgement led to a national campaign that changed rape laws on the meaning of consent.

Mahasweta Devi will survive this illiterate censorship. She lights one candle at a time and doesn’t need a classroom. When a rickshaw-puller in Kolkata asked her the meaning of the word ‘jijibisha’, she asked him where he had heard it. In a book, he said. She urged him to write about his life, and she would publish it. The rickshaw-puller was self-taught but he knew her name. He started to write.

The spark was lit; he is Manoranjan Byapari, now a distinguished Bengali writer.

Byapari did not need a classroom; for him, Mahasweta Devi’s words and encouragement were enough. She became his university. Others, like DU’s administrators, fail because they seem to believe in safeguarding the fantasies they are told to uphold.

In the story, an unclothed Draupadi laughs indomitably. “Her ravaged lips bleed … (she) wipes the blood on her palm and says in a voice that is as terrifying, sky splitting, and sharp as her ululation, What’s the use of clothes? You can strip me, but how can you clothe me again?" Not by covering her up.

Salil Tripathi is a writer based in New York. Read Salil’s previous Mint columns at www.livemint.com/saliltripathi

