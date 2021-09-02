When a Mahasweta Devi work gets a university all worked up

This is not the first instance of academic capitulation. In two recent cases, administrative decisions followed politically-inspired student protests. In 2008, members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the youth wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, vandalized DU’s history department, protesting the inclusion of poet A.K. Ramanujan’s essay on many versions of the Ramayana, which was prescribed for second-year honours students in arts. In 2011, DU’s academic council withdrew the essay. In 2010, Mumbai University dropped Rohinton Mistry’s novel, Such a Long Journey, after Aditya Thackeray, who was then a student at the university (and is now a cabinet minister in Maharashtra), campaigned against it because the novel was critical of his grandfather Bal Thackeray and the political party he had founded, the Shiv Sena.