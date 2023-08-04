When a worm wriggles back to life after 46,000 freezing years in Siberia

When a worm wriggles back to life after 46,000 freezing years in Siberia5 min read 04 Aug 2023, 12:45 AM IST
Scientists have discovered that certain organisms, such as moss and microscopic animals, have the ability to enter a state of suspended animation, known as cryptobiosis, and can be revived after long periods of time
Indulge me while I begin a second consecutive column with memories of a book. In this case, it’s Richard Ben Sapir’s novel The Far Arena, which I first read as a teenager. It’s the story of Eugeni, a gladiator from Rome of the first century.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message