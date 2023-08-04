When a worm wriggles back to life after 46,000 freezing years in Siberia

Now, of course, this is science fiction. The premise of the novel is that Eugeni was frozen in ice in the first century. Nearly two thousand years later, an oil company finds his frozen body. Comes a scientist interested in cryonics — the preservation of human body parts at low temperatures, with the intent of resurrecting them in the future. The scientific establishment today dismisses cryonics as pseudo-science, but this is a novel, after all. So, while clearly Eugeni was presumed dead back in the first century, this scientist assumes that actually, his body went into a kind of indefinite stasis. He decides there’s a chance to revive Eugeni. That’s just what happens. Eugeni returns to life in the late 20th century. As you can imagine, what happens to him afterwards makes for a gripping story, not least because he and his modern-day acquaintances have a hard time relating to each other.

