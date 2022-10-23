When activists look like pawns in a war against Meta5 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2022, 09:39 PM IST
Dubious efforts to defame this social media giant should be seen in the context of a power struggle
Dubious efforts to defame this social media giant should be seen in the context of a power struggle
The Wire, a website that identifies as a news portal, was a victim of a prank this month. It appears that someone or some group made up a story that some activists in India are conditioned to buy—that the social media giant Meta, formerly known as Facebook Inc, is in cahoots with the Indian government. And sold this lemon to The Wire. Some argue that the website was not a victim at all, and that it fabricated the story to attract more people to donate money to its efforts to end a right-wing regime in India. I simply do not believe that. Indian activists tend to be simpletons, not frauds.