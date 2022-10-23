When activists look like pawns in a war against Meta

The Western media, which still holds extraordinary influence over how the world must think of politics, books, films, food and animals, is yet to forgive Facebook for democratizing opinion. “Social media gives legions of idiots the right to speak when they once only spoke at a bar after a glass of wine, without harming the community... but now they have the same right to speak as a Nobel Prize winner. It’s the invasion of the idiots," said the writer Umberto Eco, who has won a Nobel, of course. Not many in the Western intellectual establishment would put it this way in public, but it is probably what they believe—that only some people are qualified to transmit opinions. In any case, social media diminished the financial power and social prestige of the Western intellectual system, and Facebook was the mascot of this accidental revolution.