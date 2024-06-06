When AI weds molecular biology, miracle treatments are born
Summary
- New-age AI technologies can analyse millions of proteins quickly and help us create new ones that are aimed specifically at treating serious diseases that have defied cures so far. Being more than just video-making tools, LLMs and GenAI can help ease our medical constraints.
To understand life," says The Economist, “you must understand proteins. These molecular chains, each assembled from a menu of twenty types of amino acids, do biology’s heavy lifting. In the guise of enzymes, they catalyze the chemistry that keeps bodies running. Actin and Myosin, the proteins of muscles, permit those bodies to move around. Keratin provides their skin and hair.