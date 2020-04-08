Opinion | When an individual habit has a bearing on collective well-being

The corona pandemic has demonstrated that even in life-and-death situations, humans are unwilling to adopt new behaviours. Despite awareness being spread, the police are being compelled to use coercive tactics to get people to stay at home. Many are not maintaining physical distance in public places. Neither are they wearing masks when they step outside their homes. Conflicting messages on the usefulness of masks seem to have contributed to their low adoption in India.

Among the recommended behaviours, washing hands is one that should be adopted in one’s personal space. There have been reports that sales of hand sanitizers have increased manifold since the pandemic broke out. But one is not sure how this translated into real hand-washing behaviour. If the adoption of other new behaviours are anything to go by, there is not much reason for optimism.

What can be done to improve the adoption of these life-saving behaviours?

During the quarantine period, people have no option but to stay at home. The belief that one’s home is a safe place and the world outside is full of uncertainty has got reinforced in many minds. As part of the communication strategy during the covid-19 pandemic, the contrast between the safety of one’s home and the dangers lurking outside could get further accentuated. The feeling of vulnerability this communication strategy creates could make people maintain physical distance or wear masks when they are in public places. My column last fortnight had mentioned the problems emanating from the invisibility of the coronavirus. When a threat is invisible, we tend not to be very bothered by it. The focus on uncertainties of the outside world, to some extent, could compensate for such problems. In Indian culture, there has always been a contrast between one’s home and the outside world. The classic ritual of washing one’s feet and hands on returning home was an outcome of that perception. It is time to resurrect this ritual.

Most communication related to the covid pandemic so far has been aimed at the individual. When it comes to one’s own protection, many behavioural biases, like overconfidence, come into play. But these biases tend to disappear when the focus is on the protection of one’s family members. Emotional messages focused on protecting one’s dear ones at home from the dangers of the outside world would have been far more effective in inducing appropriate behaviour.

Humans do change their behaviour patterns during catastrophic events. It has been noticed that immediately after a natural calamity, risk perceptions increase and the tendency to buy insurance goes up. But once memories of the calamity fade, people go back to their usual forms of behaviour. Health authorities will agree that if there is one behaviour they would want to sustain much after the corona pandemic is over, it is that of washing hands. It is very likely that the adoption of this simple habit will make the world a healthier place. How do we ensure that hand-washing will be sustained much after the corona pandemic?

The pandemic has taught us that even a single person with the virus on his/her hands could undo the good work of all other members of society. So the biggest lesson we can take is that hygiene is too important an issue to be left to personal choice. Since the ramifications of reckless behaviour are for the whole society to bear, the latter needs to take on the responsibility of making sure that all its members maintain hygiene, at least in public places. The issue of hygiene, therefore, has to be moved from the personal to the social realm.

That is exactly what happened in the case of smoking. For a long time, it was considered an individual habit and its consequences were seen to be of concern only to the smoker. But a historic judgement of the Kerala high court changed this. The court made it clear that a smoker interferes with a non-smoker’s right to breathe clean air. Thus, smoking got converted from an act of individual concern to a social problem, thereby helping reduce smoking behaviour in a big way.

After the terrorist attacks of 11 September 2001 on New York’s World Trade Center, several countries have installed specific infrastructure and instituted procedures to be followed in public places to ensure the safety of all. The loss of lives and the economic impact of the current pandemic has already been far more devastating than the acts of the terrorists. Learning from the post-9/11 world, authorities should install appropriate equipment to make sure that people follow certain hygiene routines when they are in public places. Smart gates, for example, that disinfect people as they walk through, hand sanitizers, etc., should become an integral part of public infrastructure.

These will help create new hygiene rituals. As political scientist Michael Chwe mentioned in his book, Rational Ritual: Culture, Coordination And Common Knowledge, collective rituals can be understood as practices that will generate common knowledge about the importance of personal hygiene. They will also signal one’s commitment to a more hygienic world.

Owing to the HIV epidemic, the use of condoms increased. People started using more disposable needles. Even barbers who charged modest service fees started using new blades before each shave. For decades, health authorities around the world have been trying hard to make people wash their hands with soap often, but could not achieve satisfactory outcomes. The covid-19 pandemic could be an opportunity to make the washing of hands a new social norm of the modern world.

Biju Dominic is the chief executive officer of Final Mile Consulting, a behaviour architecture firm