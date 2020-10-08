When birthdays stand for a year of living unidentifiably

Other than during my childhood years, when I got Enid Blyton books as gifts and a non-embarrassing array of cake candles, I’ve considered birthdays to be big bores. When we are ageing every single nanosecond, why do we have to flag the process once a year in a bonfire of vanity just because we have this compulsive need for red-letter days replete with wine and roses? As I got older (and wiser), on every birthday, whenever I got respite from many, many inflected “Many happy returns" phone calls, I’d sigh and think to myself, “Yet another year went by." Once I was done with playing the field with phone lines, I’d resign myself to evening “celebrations"—which, by the end of the day, I’d actually enjoy. And I’d find myself raising a toast to the year gone by and the one looming up.

It was a bitter-sweet, love-hate ritual that kept repeating itself. But more than anything else, it was a tryst with time.

This year, however, it turned out to be a somewhat different story. My birthday was a couple of days ago and on that covid-tinted day—one in a series of mindless multiplications—in the midst of receiving calls and diligently checking a steady flow of WhatsApp messages, not for an instant did I ponder over the ticking of time.

In fact, I was quite miffed. I didn’t have any sense of time passing this entire year, so why has one chapter been deducted from the story of my life—with nothing to show for it?

The year 2020 has been a stretch where I have—other than spot-jogging to YouTube tutorials on the telly—lived in a segue of days, nights, weeks, months and seasons. It seems like it was only yesterday that it was May, and I had called up a temperamental friend to wish him, and he yelled at me, asking, “Why are you saying nice things to me? What’s there to feel good about? I want to forget this year, dump it into a garbage bin, flush it away forever—and you are not helping in any way! And yes, I’ve become crazier and crankier than ever, thanks to corona. Bye now, my lentil soup on the stove is boiling over."

Later, he did call up to apologize for his outburst. But strangely, I didn’t mind his offensive one bit: I thought it was a refreshing break from the tedium of pretences.

Living as we are under the shadow of FOMO (fear of missing out), the tradition of blowing out birthday candles has been frantically reinvented—a process that I referred to as “tedium of pretences". On birthdays, in any place in the world where Wi-Fi is available, there are now group video calls where isolated, insulated individuals play “pretend partying". Everyone sits alone (or as a couple) at a table and holds up a shot glass full of vodka or orange juice (depending on whether you are alcohol-friendly or a teetotaller), does bottoms up and then proceeds to daintily tuck into finger food they’ve all made discretely (the menu may or may not have been pre-decided). There is usually a cake that’s cut by the birthday boy or girl, and huge fanfare follows with slices being held up in air so everyone feels they are part of the “being fed" experience. Gosh, how many of these birthday bashes I’ve attended, and then zoomed out muttering, “What the hell was that?"

I was chatting with a cousin, and as I ranted about the unidentifiability and social distancing of birthdays, he observed, “But don’t you see how so many of us are trying our best to make you feel loved? Surely that says something about the human spirit?" It’s a bit like that Air Supply song, I told him. Making Love Out Of Nothing At All. “When I look back on this year, what jumps to mind? Staying at home. Being scared. Losing track of time. Forgetting dates. What’s there to celebrate?"

“Talk about giving it a bad spin," he laughed sheepishly. Well, there is one good spin, I offered: getting fresh flowers at home, handed over by an unknown runner, instead of hordes of people landing up at your doorstep, when you are barely out of bed, screaming “Surprise!" But I did add that even roses all the way weren’t a fetching enough proposition to make me want to retract my wish: give me back my wasted year.

On my birthday eve, we were having a 10pm family conference call. Father, brother, sister-in-law, niece, me. The connection was (as usual) tawdry and full of static, so when my brother snidely commented there are only a couple of hours left for yet another milestone in my rapid stride towards senior citizenship, my father could barely hear him.

“Whose birthday did you say it is tomorrow?" he demanded to know in a disembodied voice.

“Hers, your daughter’s," my brother responded. “My God!" my dad seemed to be speaking from outer space. “I had totally forgotten it was your/her birthday. Which month is this? Is it October already? Damn and blast this virus!"

Not such a bad thing you’d forgotten, I wanted to tell him. I want to forget it myself.

Post-birthday musing: I did enjoy the gooey cherry and chocolate someone sent me, via app delivery.

Sushmita Bose is a journalist, editor and the author of ‘Single In The City’.

