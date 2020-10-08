When birthdays stand for a year of living unidentifiably

Living as we are under the shadow of FOMO (fear of missing out), the tradition of blowing out birthday candles has been frantically reinvented—a process that I referred to as “tedium of pretences". On birthdays, in any place in the world where Wi-Fi is available, there are now group video calls where isolated, insulated individuals play “pretend partying". Everyone sits alone (or as a couple) at a table and holds up a shot glass full of vodka or orange juice (depending on whether you are alcohol-friendly or a teetotaller), does bottoms up and then proceeds to daintily tuck into finger food they’ve all made discretely (the menu may or may not have been pre-decided). There is usually a cake that’s cut by the birthday boy or girl, and huge fanfare follows with slices being held up in air so everyone feels they are part of the “being fed" experience. Gosh, how many of these birthday bashes I’ve attended, and then zoomed out muttering, “What the hell was that?"