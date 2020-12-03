When eavesdropping on sounds has a different ding

For the first time in my life, I heard—I mean, I seriously, consciously, discretely heard—a pressure cooker go off, its whistle piercing through tropospheric filters of an eerily quiet neighbourhood. It sounded rather like a Downton Abbey steam engine heaving as it trundled down a railroad (remember the full-throttle opening sequence, season 1, episode 1?). It was early days of the lockdown —the time when our Prime Minister had requested, with folded hands no less, that everyone should stay at home and be safe.

Whenever a pressure cooker went off pre-pandemic, the whistles (including those infrequent ones in my own kitchen) would get subsumed in a cacophony of noises: horns blaring, brakes screeching, street vendors doing hard-sell, children playing cricket, dogs barking, (yet another set of) builder flats being constructed, and so on.

That first pressure cooker whistle I listened in on prised open the valve on a mishmash of thoughts—chiefly, what could be cooking? Mutton? Naah, because there were only a couple more seetis that followed, so it must be some sort of dal. I imagined a woman in a salwar-kameez slicing garlic on a chopping board. It would be the dal’s tadka, the spicing.

It made me wonder whether neighbours judge me every time I pressure-cook irritatingly hard-beaned rajma: 18 to 20 whistles, like a serial explosion of gasket releases.

Over the ensuing stay-at-home phase and then the subsequent ‘new normal’ months, whistles became whistle-blowers, each taking on a life of its own and telling me a different story—while giving me immense comfort that I have at least a tenuous link with others around me.

Around the initial lockdown period, nights had turned deadly quiet. It was surreal: My road was still home to the same number of residents and their vehicles, but all stock-taking of nocturnal activities had ceased. Which is why shrill ambulance sirens used to make me get up in a cold sweat. Has on-the-prowl covid pounced on yet another unsuspecting victim?

In the meantime, I discovered I’d developed a strange bond with a gentleman who talks on his mobile with someone for at least half an hour every day, usually in the evenings. I have no idea if he did this before corona times, it only grabbed my attention after the city ground to a halt in March. He stands—or maybe sits—somewhere close to one of my windows, and conducts a conversation which begins with him saying “hello" like “hey-low" in a singsong tone. His voice invariably dips thereafter, like he’s being secretive, occasionally rising to a level I can hear but not listen to.

It has led me to indulge in all sorts of mind games. I’ve tried to guess his age. There’s a certain reluctance to be trendy in tonality, which makes me feel he must be at least middle-aged. Then again, he can’t be too old, I surmise, because I can gauge he moves around a fair bit while talking. The exuberance of his movements is reflected in the jerkiness of his voice. But why does he step out of his house to make the call? Does he have a secret girlfriend? Maybe he runs a business his family doesn’t approve—or know—of?

The funny bit is that I’ve never made any attempt to sneak a peek at him—from the window. I’m perfectly content having only an aural connection.

Birdsong has become another big deal for me in the new normal, though I’m not even a fan of avian life. All my life, I couldn’t fathom how people would wake up at the crack of dawn and go birdwatching to all kinds of out-of-the-way spots. Today, I can identify a handful of species, the ones that fly past after a huddle on my balcony. Pigeons (but of course), barbets, rose-ringed parakeets, common gray hornbills, kites… what’s more, instead of being stone-deaf as I was pre-pandemic, I’ve gotten used to the calls they make because I listen. I looked up the internet to find out how one can best describe a barbet’s sound, and I came across “it’s a call that sounds similar to a coppersmith striking metal with a hammer".

As usual, I turned to the friend who likes to dabble in psycho-babble, and asked her why I feel I have suddenly acquired a heightened sense of sound. And why I’m trying to be interpretative of enunciations and pitches. She immediately said I’m not alone. “A number of folks I know feel likewise. Myself included." She lives in Canada, in a secluded Toronto suburb, where it’s currently snowing. “It’s very quiet here in any case—so I could always hear the snow fall. If you listened very hard, that is. But this time, in 2020, it’s different: I’m actually glad I can hear it."

Maybe it’s because she’s looking for validation that this part of her life is still the same, she reasoned. “The time on hand and the desolation accentuated our listening faculties, and we responded to sounds, noises, dings, calls, like we do to people. They’ve all acquired a new resonance, a new line of contact."

“Do you think new messages are being sounded out?" I had to ask her. “Possibly. Which is why even if it’s only a sound, we like to read between the vibrations."

Sushmita Bose is a journalist, editor and the author of ‘Single In The City’.

