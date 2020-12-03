When eavesdropping on sounds has a different ding

Birdsong has become another big deal for me in the new normal, though I’m not even a fan of avian life. All my life, I couldn’t fathom how people would wake up at the crack of dawn and go birdwatching to all kinds of out-of-the-way spots. Today, I can identify a handful of species, the ones that fly past after a huddle on my balcony. Pigeons (but of course), barbets, rose-ringed parakeets, common gray hornbills, kites… what’s more, instead of being stone-deaf as I was pre-pandemic, I’ve gotten used to the calls they make because I listen. I looked up the internet to find out how one can best describe a barbet’s sound, and I came across “it’s a call that sounds similar to a coppersmith striking metal with a hammer".