When everyone begins talking about your life’s second innings

I am at that age when friends have begun to retire from their jobs. Had I been employed somewhere, I too would soon be the subject of a farewell party where colleagues present you a nice watch and a big card that says “A new innings begins now!" But being a single-employee proprietary enterprise, I won’t get the chance to listen to speeches about what a great guy/colleague/boss I was, some of them delivered by people who couldn’t stand my guts. Or get that watch and card. Of course, in these covid times, farewell parties are virtual, the cards are pdf files, and maybe there’s no watch.

Some of my friends quit work life years before they reached their 58th or 60th birthday. These geniuses were clear about their goals and invested their money wisely for years so that they could live a retired life while maintaining their lifestyle. The day they thought they had reached their financial target, they quit. But such people are few in number and have to constantly find ways to escape being praised (with a strong undertow of sea-green envy) by near-strangers for their foresight, followed by “I need to sit down with you, I need your advice."

When we launched India’s first personal finance magazine Intelligent Investor, which is now called Outlook Money, in 1998, the pre-launch issue we created to take around to potential advertisers had a cover story titled ‘How to retire at 40’. I don’t remember what strategies we prescribed in that story, but as the magazine’s editor (I was in my thirties then), I do recall realizing that I had missed the bus. But retiring at 40 is a hugely aspirational notion, even though very few can, and the moment my colleague Gautam Chikermane suggested the idea, I knew that it was absolutely the right cover story.

And then there are entrepreneurs. Some of them work till the day they die. Others sell their businesses for a handsome sum, and have the choice of retiring. But most of them get full-time into managing their money, and many become investors in new ventures, which they mentor and meddle in. A few, though, turn to philanthropy, or to patronizing the arts, or do things they have always wanted to do—like write books, or do a PhD.

But what do you do when you are planning to do nothing? From what I’ve seen, most of them get bored out of their minds after some months, and start a new business. So it’s back to work. However, the point is that they have a freedom that the vast majority of us will never have—to do what they want to, and when they want to, or to just walk away. That is something very precious, which they have earned after years of struggle, setbacks and high stress.

But no such luck for wage slaves who are put out to pasture. Usually, they look for some sort of consultancy work to keep themselves busy. Some, who feel they were unfairly denied full recognition in their careers, become resident welfare association (RWA) office-bearers, and finally find power and gratification in thinking up RWA rules that can inconvenience or restrict the freedom of as many residents as possible. Those who are lucky to have garden, find a pleasant pursuit there. But some seem to spend their entire days forwarding fake news and videos and getting into heated WhatsApp arguments.

Many bureaucrats, of course, are immediately snapped up at absurdly high salaries by the private sector, or spend the rest of their lives happily (all perks maintained) moving from one government committee to another, or parking themselves in a regulatory authority.

With lifespans rising, the retired period of one’s time on earth is getting longer. Lots of people keep thinking, “Ah, just two more years to go, and then I can enjoy life." It’s quite amazing how many people hate their jobs and have a misplaced sense of “freedom". But once they retire, they find themselves pining away for their cabins and colleagues. A friend’s father worked for 32 years and lived an idle life for another 35, increasingly getting on his wife’s nerves. The real trouble arises when you have worked really hard and never developed any other interest. The result is depression and family tiffs.

Rare is a man like my college-mate, senior to me by a few years, who retired recently. He ran his own company for 31 years, planned it all out for himself, sold his firm when he reached 60, and now intends to “lead a leisurely life with music, golf, bridge, reading, writing and social service". A few years ago, after a hiatus of decades, he began to play the guitar and sing again. He even started writing songs. That is as good as investing your money smartly for years. That’s a real second innings.

Today, a friend announced his retirement on Twitter. An 86-year-old former senior bureaucrat posted a reply, citing Tagore (translation mine): “You don’t have any obligation any more to give or take; the game now is to just be and become."

And there are also people like me who can’t imagine retiring. No garden, no RWA ambitions, no WhatsApp arguments. What I do is work, fun and a good reason to get out of bed every morning. Till my sell-by date comes, I am quite happy being and becoming. Just one innings is fine.

Sandipan Deb is a former editor of ‘Financial Express’, and founder-editor of ‘Open’ and ‘Swarajya’ magazines

