When everyone begins talking about your life’s second innings

But what do you do when you are planning to do nothing? From what I’ve seen, most of them get bored out of their minds after some months, and start a new business. So it’s back to work. However, the point is that they have a freedom that the vast majority of us will never have—to do what they want to, and when they want to, or to just walk away. That is something very precious, which they have earned after years of struggle, setbacks and high stress.