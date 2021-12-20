When ‘how’ complicates the ‘what’ of policy decisions

Goods and services tax: The idea of a GST has been around for two decades, but was only implemented in 2017. There has been much discussion about its ‘shoddy implementation’ since, but part of the reason why the GST movement is still floundering is that its conception, despite having been the outcome of much consensus-building, was not immaculate. In technical speak, “an effective search for common ground must take place particularly for federated decision structures in such a manner that ongoing conflicts over policy legitimacy and mission are not constantly questioned". Directionally, the GST is a top-notch idea, but much will need to be done to restore collaborative trust and by way of tax simplification for it to deliver benefits commensurate with its potential.