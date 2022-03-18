When it’s time for the amateur stuff

Much of all this—students to astronomers—is interesting to anyone with the slightest scientific bent. But in thinking about the visiting kids in particular, it seemed to me that the intrinsic scientific value of their projects was less important than their eagerness to engage with science. And that was the really encouraging thing about Science Day. And that’s also why I liked this celebration so much. I wonder if too many of our elite scientific institutions – engineering colleges, research labs, telescopes – are set in the midst of communities that they don’t engage with enough. The GMRT certainly seeks to change that. Its scientists work hard not just to tell Science Day visitors what they are doing, but also to hear about the visitors’ own brushes with science, however elementary they might seem. I still imagine those thousands of kids going home thinking, “This Y-shaped place is somewhere I can visit and learn from. This Y-shaped place belongs to me too."