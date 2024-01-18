When signals in space get a response
Summary
- Spacecraft such as Voyager, Pioneer, and New Horizons, launched decades ago to explore outer space, are now in interstellar space, and Pioneer 10 will have the earliest chance of encountering a star in 2029.
What happens in outer space is a never-ending source of mystery and wonder. Black holes, pulsars, anyone? Cepheid variables, globular clusters, supernovas? But despite the awe-inspiring physics behind some of those, despite what they have taught us about the universe, despite the visual spectacles some offer—arguably the most beguiling question of all is an ancient one indeed: “Are we alone?"