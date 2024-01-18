When signals in space get a response

But we were discussing life out there. Remember, these missions have been transmitting data back to Earth, encoded of course as streams of 1s and 0s. We pick these streams out of a blur of background “noise" from everywhere else in space. That is, the data from these missions has definite meaning and is identifiably not just more cosmic noise. But “identifiably" to whom? Certainly to us on Earth, but then we designed the format that data appears to us in and can recognize it. Who else? In particular, what if a sufficiently advanced civilization detected the Voyager signals? Would it know, like us, that this wasn’t just more noise? Would it know that it had to come from another source of life and technology?