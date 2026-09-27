When the facts are against you, argue the law

If the facts are with you, argue the facts. If the law is with you, argue the law. If neither is with you, raise your voice. Every litigator learns it early, and it explains much of what has been written since 17 September regarding developments at Tata Sons.
See what is being argued. Whether an affirmative-vote clause binds a board majority. Whether a nominee director's duty frees him from his nominator. Now see what is not argued: that on the facts, this board did the sensible thing. That silence is the story.