When the facts are against you, argue the law

If the facts are with you, argue the facts. If the law is with you, argue the law. If neither is with you, raise your voice. Every litigator learns it early, and it explains much of what has been written since 17 September regarding developments at Tata Sons.
If the facts are with you, argue the facts. If the law is with you, argue the law. If neither is with you, raise your voice. Every litigator learns it early, and it explains much of what has been written since 17 September regarding developments at Tata Sons.
See what is being argued. Whether an affirmative-vote clause binds a board majority. Whether a nominee director's duty frees him from his nominator. Now see what is not argued: that on the facts, this board did the sensible thing. That silence is the story.
See what is being argued. Whether an affirmative-vote clause binds a board majority. Whether a nominee director's duty frees him from his nominator. Now see what is not argued: that on the facts, this board did the sensible thing. That silence is the story.
The decision of 2024
In March 2024, the Tata Sons board considered a public listing and concluded unanimously, under the guidance of the late Ratan Tata, that the company should remain unlisted.
The board acted and repaid the entire debt of ₹21,813 crore and applied to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to surrender its registration as a core investment company. In October 2024, Ratan Tata died.
I wish the RBI, as a mark of respect, had accepted his last wish to deregister, subject to a detailed audit if transparency was the concern. It took 28 months to decide. On 12 September 2026, it said no.
I also wish the chairman and this board had stood by that last wish and pursued it with the RBI vigorously, for as long as it took. That was the moment for conviction.
What the board did
On 12 August, the chairman told the directors he would not seek reappointment. The Trusts accepted it the next day and asked the company to find a successor. Employees, lenders and the market took him at his word. On 3 September, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee asked him to reconsider. On 17 September, five days after the RBI's refusal, the board reappointed him for five years and approved steps towards the listing it had rejected in March 2024. Noel Tata voted against both. The Trusts called the resolution a nullity that evening.
Not one of those facts is disputed. Nobody has explained what a prudent board was doing.
Why the argument moved to the law
It moved to Article 121, where a case can at least be made. That is what advocacy does. But when a decision is defended only on the law, the facts have usually been given up. Even though the ground is thin. Article 121 needs the affirmative vote of a majority of the Trusts' nominee directors. There are two. Both must agree. One voted against. When the clause was attacked in the Mistry case as oppressive, the Supreme Court refused to interfere, holding that the Articles are the company's constitution. And if the executive chairman is a whole-time director, the appointment must return to the shareholders, where the Trusts hold 66%.
So, what does a prudent board do when the owner of two-thirds has said no, when the Articles require that owner's nominees to vote in favour, and when the appointment must anyway go back to those shareholders? A resolution that cannot be implemented is not governance. It is a gesture.
A rule that bends only at the top
The retirement rule was Ratan Tata's own: 65 for executives, 75 for non-executives. He applied it to the Group's most powerful men. Russi Mody at Tata Steel. Darbari Seth at Tata Chemicals. Ajit Kerkar at Indian Hotels. Each retired by the rule. That is how the code earned its authority. Twenty-six listed companies and 100+ unlisted follow this code. Now, if one of their executives seeks an extension beyond 65, on what principle will he be refused?
When Tata gave up a legal defence
Over Docomo, a good defence was available: RBI rules, the company argued, barred payment at a pre-agreed price. When Ratan Tata returned as interim chairman in 2016, settling it became a priority. In February 2017, the board under Chandrasekaran withdrew all objections before the Delhi High Court, "as a gesture of good faith and in accordance with the Tata Group's long-standing record of adherence to contractual commitments." The Tatas paid because they had given their word.
What is really at stake
Governance is not paperwork completed after the decision. It is honouring your rules even when they are inconvenient, respecting your owner even when you have the votes to ignore him, and deferring when deferring costs nothing. Tata did not become India's most trusted name by winning arguments. It earned that place by never needing to make them. Once this house gave up a legal defence to keep its word. Today, it relies on legal opinions to defend a decision its owner has rejected.
When a house built on conduct relies on counsel, the loss is not in the courtroom. It is in the trust that took a hundred years to build.
The writer is a senior corporate and M&A lawyer in Mumbai. Views are personal.