when the going gets tough, the tough get going

This time, calamity is teaching Indians as much as it’s harassing them. The rituals of last rites are also taking a new shape. In Varanasi, people of a Christian society renounced centuries-old customs. They first came to Manikarnika or Harishchand Ghat with the bodies of the infected people from their community and then cremated the ashes. Instead of the entire body, the ashes are being buried in the cemetery. Similarly, some people of Braj area, instead of immersing the ashes in the Ganga at Haridwar or Prayagraj, are doing this in the river Yamuna itself. Though there are a large number of urns of ashes at the crematoriums for which rituals need to be performed, the immersion of ashes in the Yamuna was not generally seen or heard of.

