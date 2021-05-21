When the whistle blows two billion doses

To begin with, there are health professionals who have serious doubts about how effective nasal vaccines are against respiratory infections like covid-19. But even if those doubts can be addressed, Bharat Biotech’s nasal vaccine, BBV154, is very far from being ready for production and use. In early May, BB announced that the results of BBV154’s phase-1 trial— conducted on 175 people in four Indian cities—were promising. They expected to complete phase-2 and phase-3 trials within the next three or four months and then launch the vaccine within another couple of months. That is, if the trials are a success, it will be early November before Bharat Biotech even begins producing BBV154. How will the firm finish the trials and then turn out 100 million doses of its nasal vaccine— all in just a few months? How will they do it in addition to the 100 million Covaxin doses they are also expected to produce per month?