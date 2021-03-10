The visible wound may have been the cause of his gait. Instead of completing a step, he dragged his right leg at the end, and then again, as he circled 17 children and one teacher sitting on the floor. He was 14, the other children, 6-11. The deities’ room was closed, adjoining a small hall open on two sides, which is where we were; a makeshift classroom for the school. The white stone of that small temple was dazzling in the noon winter sun.

My wounds were not visible. At a blind turn on the road at the 13th kilometre of my run in the desert morning, a dog attacked me. In 30 years of running, I have learnt how to tackle the usual canine aggression. You stand and shout, and they back off, however many they are. I did that, just as another whom I had not noticed pounced on me from behind. I fell on the rough tar road, rolling, scuffling with the two dogs, imagining what their teeth sinking into my flesh would feel like, and how I would run the next day.

It must have lasted for no more than 10 seconds. Blocking the heads of the two with the bottle of sports drink I was carrying perhaps helped, but mostly, it was the two women who came dashing down from a lone visible hut atop a sand dune. Bloodied and bruised all over below my waist, by the dogs and by the road, though by what where was unclear, I stood up. That their teeth never sank in was clear. At worst, I had superficial gashes. The horrified women were profoundly apologetic, because it happened near their hut, though the dogs were stray. To go to any hospital, I had to go to my hotel to get to the car, so I decided to complete the last 2 kilometres of the run. The women were as bewildered as I was amused by my intransigence. Only once I started running did it sink in. With me on the ground, they could have got my face, eyes, neck, anything. Miraculous.

Oblivious to our presence, the group on the floor of the temple was singing. With gusto, “Ma-pa-ga-ni-sa, sa-re-ga, ma-pa-gani-sa….", led by the teacher on his harmonium. Many eyes closed in concentration, little hands up and waving in tune. The boy dragging his feet, circling, and lost to the music. Singing along, to himself.

His mother is a daily-wage labourer. The father died a few years ago; a relative in a distant city who was supporting them passed away. His eldest sister finished Class 8 but did not make it to Class 9. She was married off. Barely 20, with her husband also no more, she labours along with her mother. Their community of relatives ganged up and arranged for the second sister’s wedding while she was in Class 8. She told them she would complain to the police of their preparations for a child marriage. It was a scandal, with only the school standing by her, as both the source of and support for her righteous defiance.

They backed off. She is now in Class 10, and labours along with her mother and sister after school. You don’t expect much to live by if you live there. But there is even less available to most. Each hand counts to squeeze a living from that hard land of no water.

He is autistic. Where on the spectrum, and what to do about it? There are no answers in those thorny bushes and rolling dunes.

I leaned my back on the small water storage tank in the hall at one end. From that angle, the Pir’s mazaar (burial shrine) in the temple compound was visible. He came and stood beside me. The singing stopped and the teacher suggested the next tune. “Nahin sir, hum toh wohi gaayenge," we will sing that one, a child said. A chorus supported him. Then they sang. “Allah ke bande hans de, allaaah ke bande hans de….. jo bhi ho kal phir aayegaa……." Lord’s creature, laugh... go on, laugh, laugh… whatever happens, a tomorrow will come. He went into a trance, singing with abandon. Each of his words momentarily ahead of the full-throttle group of children radiant with their own energy. With his eyes, he kept urging me to sing.

They cannot diagnose his condition, cannot treat him. But they know music changes his life. Music is what they give him, and so joy. The girl labours, but unmarried and independent, as she wanted, and still in school. The mazaar is embraced by the temple. Canine teeth do not sink into my defenceless body, because two women sprint down a steep slope. Little children sing an incantation, more apposite than which for that life is unthinkable.

The desert is suffused with miracles. That school is one, I have seen many others. So is every day of countless lives. That world of nothingness makes resplendent the miracle of human spirit. But in a desert of human spirit, little is possible. What moral desert of empathy are we willing to live with, that a child is married and widowed and then labours to eke out a living? That an autistic child and his teachers are left to fend for themselves? That children choose to sing, “Jo bhi ho kal phir aayegaa," which is indeed an encapsulation of their lives?

Jigar kī aag, nazar kī umañg, dil kī jalan, kisī ka kuchh asar hī nahīñ. Vo intizār thhā jis kā ye vo kal toh nahīñ.

The fire within, dreams in eyes, burning hearts, nothing makes a difference. The tomorrow that we awaited, this is not that.

(With apologies to Faiz)

Anurag Behar is CEO of Azim Premji Foundation

