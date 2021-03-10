Where hymns of a better future are people’s sole source of solace

It must have lasted for no more than 10 seconds. Blocking the heads of the two with the bottle of sports drink I was carrying perhaps helped, but mostly, it was the two women who came dashing down from a lone visible hut atop a sand dune. Bloodied and bruised all over below my waist, by the dogs and by the road, though by what where was unclear, I stood up. That their teeth never sank in was clear. At worst, I had superficial gashes. The horrified women were profoundly apologetic, because it happened near their hut, though the dogs were stray. To go to any hospital, I had to go to my hotel to get to the car, so I decided to complete the last 2 kilometres of the run. The women were as bewildered as I was amused by my intransigence. Only once I started running did it sink in. With me on the ground, they could have got my face, eyes, neck, anything. Miraculous.