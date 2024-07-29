Opinion
Every asset has gone through the roof. So where should you invest?
Rahul Goel 7 min read 29 Jul 2024, 12:26 PM IST
Summary
- From gold to real estate to equity, every asset is calling out for your surplus funds, with big returns to show for themselves. But how you should allocate your money is perhaps a far more difficult question today than it has been in recent years.
If you were wealthy before the pandemic, with well-diversified assets, congrats to you. The amount of incremental wealth you have created since covid is a once-in-a-generation event.
